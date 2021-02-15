Contrasting Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virtusa and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 6 1 0 2.14 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtusa presently has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Given Virtusa’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Virtusa has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa 3.32% 13.33% 4.30% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtusa and Luokung Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $1.31 billion 1.19 $47.90 million $1.73 29.66 Luokung Technology $18.78 million 20.31 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

Virtusa has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Virtusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Virtusa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtusa beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models. It also provides application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, social media, and cloud engineering solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and Web-enablement of legacy applications; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, big data analytics, data lake, and data on the cloud services; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application enhancement, maintenance, and support, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation serves communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

