Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 33,371 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

