Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE:C traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 831,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,586. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

