Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,476. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

