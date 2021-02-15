Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.89. 314,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,275,541. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

