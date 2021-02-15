Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,708 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 89,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

