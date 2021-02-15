Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,772. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day moving average is $221.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

