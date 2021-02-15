Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.