Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 331,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

