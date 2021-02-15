Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 303,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.