Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

AVGO traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $487.02. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

