Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,176,000 after buying an additional 1,665,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after buying an additional 375,995 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $7,418,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 50.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 812,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after buying an additional 272,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.90. 16,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,534. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

