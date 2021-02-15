Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,578 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.
Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $80.86. 101,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,565. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -224.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.