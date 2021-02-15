Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,578 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $80.86. 101,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,565. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $95.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -224.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.