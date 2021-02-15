Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,626 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

