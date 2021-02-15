Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 39,652 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,652 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 463,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 2,382,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

