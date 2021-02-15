Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,231 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

