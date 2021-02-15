Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 46,892 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,892 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 95.1% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 20,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 115,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 592,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 109,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

