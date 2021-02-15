Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,158 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

AMGN traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $237.21. The company had a trading volume of 83,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

