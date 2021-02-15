Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 538 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.