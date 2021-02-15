Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,813 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The AES by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The AES by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,697,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 88,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The AES by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

AES traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 250,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,928. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $28.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.