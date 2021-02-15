Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 686 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.22 on Monday, hitting $2,104.11. 48,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,850.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,675.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

