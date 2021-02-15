Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,042 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,014,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $127.62. 529,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.