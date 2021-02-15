Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 787 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $200.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

