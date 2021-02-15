Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 193,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,976. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

