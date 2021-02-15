Conwest Associates (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

About Conwest Associates (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

