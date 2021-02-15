Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

