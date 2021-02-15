CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Up 43.9% in January

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the January 14th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

CTK opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.09. CooTek has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

