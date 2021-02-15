Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,277 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $119.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

