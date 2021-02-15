Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,869 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 31.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $394.18. The company had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average is $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

