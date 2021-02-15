Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 142,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 232,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.