Cormark Comments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $11.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $58.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $17.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$525.00 to C$600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE FFH opened at C$512.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.95. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$319.37 and a 52 week high of C$637.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$462.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$422.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $13.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

