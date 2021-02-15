Cormark Weighs in on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -26.16.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

