Cornichon Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Cornichon token can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00274310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00087678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00090069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00093941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00422097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00189164 BTC.

Cornichon Token Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,301,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,059,554 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.