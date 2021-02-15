Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CX Institutional increased its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. 72,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

