Cortex (CTXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.61 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $56.61 million and $6.42 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 59% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00070356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.91 or 0.01008232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.36 or 0.05231739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025011 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

