Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 8,011 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of Comcast stock remained flat at $$53.23 during trading hours on Monday. 856,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $243.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.