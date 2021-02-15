Costello Asset Management INC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis increased its position in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,104.11. 48,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,850.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

