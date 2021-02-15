Costello Asset Management INC Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 8.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.37. The company had a trading volume of 773,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $302.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.