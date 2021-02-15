Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 24,366 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4,873.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 3.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.43. 92,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

