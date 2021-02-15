Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 3,125 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. The Middleby comprises about 1.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,890. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.45.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.