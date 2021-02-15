Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers makes up 1.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC owned approximately 0.20% of Calavo Growers worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,738. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

