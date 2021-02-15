Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for about 2.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PPL by 363.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,056,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

