Costello Asset Management INC Sells 3,443 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Artesian Resources accounts for 5.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Costello Asset Management INC owned about 1.91% of Artesian Resources worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.83. 1,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,783. The company has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $41.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

