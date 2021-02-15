Costello Asset Management INC Sells 9,205 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. 317,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,721. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.