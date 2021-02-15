COTI (COTI) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00265068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00087406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00091581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00432069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00180673 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

