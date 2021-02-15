Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Country Garden stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

