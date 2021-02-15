COVA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, COVA has traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $112,848.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00071456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01009432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00054990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.83 or 0.05258840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

