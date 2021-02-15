Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covanta.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

