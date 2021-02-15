COVER Protocol (COVER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.52 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $90.52 million and $24.24 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 118.5% against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1,539.18 or 0.03168233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00084106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00422573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186126 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,812 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.