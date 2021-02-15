Covesting Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $179,562.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01004758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.85 or 0.05211703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

